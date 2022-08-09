Here's What Really Happens When You Mute Someone on Messenger

First developed as Facebook Chat back in 2008, Facebook Messenger was introduced to social media users as a standalone app in 2011. Years later, instead of being able to spark private conversations with people on Facebook itself, everyone was forced to download a separate app for these private chats.

Although millions of users have moved from Facebook Messenger to alternative platforms like Instagram, Twitter, or plain ol' texting, there are still plenty of people who rely on Facebook Messenger to talk to their friends and loved ones.

But what about when those conversations go awry, or you simply need a break? Facebook Messenger offers the option to "mute." Here's what happens when you mute someone on Messenger, and how it's different from blocking.