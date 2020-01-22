We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-to-scott-counting-cars-1579719404519.png
Source: YouTube

What Happened to Scott on 'Counting Cars'? His Exit Prompted Many Rumors

By

On reality TV shows — or really, any TV show in general — people come and people go. As a common courtesy, an explanation is typically given for a character's departure. Except, the History channel's Counting Cars never revealed what happened to Scott Jones. And to this day, viewers are still wondering where he is and how he's doing.

Fans of Counting Cars already know the series started as a spin-off of the wildly popular History channel show, Pawn Stars. When Rick Harrison and the rest of the Pawn Stars cast need to restore a vehicle they're trying to flip, they often went to Danny "The Count" Koker — who owns the auto shop Count's Kustoms in Las Vegas. Counting Cars follows Danny and his employees as they acquire, restore. and modify cars and motorcycles in order to make a profit.