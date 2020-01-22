What Happened to Scott on 'Counting Cars'? His Exit Prompted Many Rumors

Because the show never explained what became of Scott, many viewers have speculated that he might have gotten into legal trouble on the job. One theory is that Scott embezzled money — just as former Count's Kustom employee Joseph Frontiera was accused of embezzling $75,000 from the business in 2017. There's no proof that anything like this happened, though. But if it did, that would explain why the show couldn't legally address what happened to Scott.