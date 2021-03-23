Chumlee From 'Pawn Stars' Is a Surprise Inspiration to Many

There are some names that are just synonymous with certain reality TV shows. And when you think of Pawn Stars , you probably also conjure up images of one of its longtime stars, Chumlee . Or, as he is known to others, Austin 'Chumlee' Russell. When he showed up during one season, suddenly having lost tons of weight and looking much healthier than he had since his start on the show, however, it led many fans to wonder how he did it.

Like most of the Pawn Stars leads, Chumlee isn't someone super active on social media in terms of being an influencer on top of a face of reality TV. But he still has fans all the same and, because he had been known as someone who had been overweight on the show for as long as viewers knew him, Chumlee's sudden weight loss was staggering.

So, how did Chumlee lose weight on 'Pawn Stars'?

Before Chumlee showed up on Pawn Stars after losing a significant amount of weight, his co-star and longtime friend Corey Harrison did it first. Through lap band surgery and a diet and exercise program, Corey managed to lose almost 200 pounds. And, as Chumlee explained to People in 2014, that inspired him to have a complete lifestyle change of his own.

"It was time for me to get healthy," Chumlee told the outlet. "I started at 320 [pounds] and now I'm down to 225. When I first began, I eliminated all processed foods except mustard. Now, 'everything in moderation' is my motto." Unlike Corey, who inspired Chumlee to get healthier, it sounds like Chumlee's approach wasn't surgery, but instead, a total overhaul of his diet. And it has worked well for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Chumlee has seen wild success and fame thanks to Pawn Stars and is now healthier than ever, he is still the same fun-loving guy he has always been. His Instagram is full of inspirational advice for others and, he said in a 2020 interview with a podcast for The Las Vegas Review, he has remained grounded through it all.

Article continues below advertisement

"Success shouldn't change you," he said. "Any more than you're normally, naturally gonna change and evolve as a person, which I think everyone does. But, if you let success change you, you're not being true to yourself. I just stay true to myself, and if I make myself happy, along the way, I'm sure plenty of other people will be happy."