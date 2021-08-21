Rick Harrison’s Son Jake Joined ‘Pawn Stars’ as the Shop’s Newest Employee

Midway through Season 18 of Pawn Stars, Rick brought Jake into Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and introduced him to Corey and fellow employee Austin “Chumlee” Russell as “the newest employee of the pawn shop,” adding that Jake would be working there for a summer job.

Corey and Chumlee were skeptical, to say the least. “Jake, with hair like that, you should go to a beach and be a lifeguard, man,” Chumlee said. “You don’t want to be crammed up in a pawn shop.”

And Corey asked his brother, “Are you a glutton for punishment?”

But Rick said Jake’s seasonal gig was a “real job” with “real work.”