Rick Harrison's Son Jake Joined 'Pawn Stars' as the Shop's Newest Employee
Aug. 21 2021, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET
Who is Jake on Pawn Stars? Good question! Aside from a photo with Donald Trump in 2018, Jake stayed out of the spotlight until earlier this year, when he popped up on the reality TV hit.
Pawn Stars lead Rick Harrison, Jake’s father, teased the teen’s appearance on the show in a March 29 Instagram caption, writing, “Bringing my youngest son into the family business. Jake makes his debut on Pawn Stars.”
Jake is Rick’s son with second wife Tracy Harrison.
As Rick told readers in his 2011 memoir, License to Pawn: Deals, Steals, and My Life at the Gold & Silver, Jake is his son with ex-wife Tracy Harrison, and Tracy quit working at the store after Jake’s birth in 2003.
As a recap, Rick was married to first wife Kim Harrison from 1982 to 1985, and together, they welcomed sons Adam and Corey Harrison. Then, Rick was married to Tracy from 1986 to 2011. And in 2013, Rick married Deanna Burditt, but he filed for divorce from her last year, TMZ reported.
In the memoir, Rick also wrote that “having a new baby in our late thirties — with a 19-year-old and a 21-one-year-old — might not have been completely planned.”
Rick hired Jake for a summer job at the shop.
Midway through Season 18 of Pawn Stars, Rick brought Jake into Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and introduced him to Corey and fellow employee Austin “Chumlee” Russell as “the newest employee of the pawn shop,” adding that Jake would be working there for a summer job.
Corey and Chumlee were skeptical, to say the least. “Jake, with hair like that, you should go to a beach and be a lifeguard, man,” Chumlee said. “You don’t want to be crammed up in a pawn shop.”
And Corey asked his brother, “Are you a glutton for punishment?”
But Rick said Jake’s seasonal gig was a “real job” with “real work.”
Jake was a “natural” at Gold & Silver.
In the same episode, Rick gave Jake “a little pawn shop 101 education,” showing him a fake Rolex watch that Chumlee had mistaken for the real deal.
As Jake inspected the watch under the lens of a loupe, he accurately asserted that the “green sapphire” around the perimeter of the watch face was painted on.
“Chum bought that for real,” Rick explained. “You already know more than Chum about Rolexes, apparently.”
And later, Chum gave Rick a progress report when the boss found him and Jake playing video games in his office. “Dude, Jake’s been amazing around here. … A natural. He’s even almost better than me, but I did teach him everything he knows, so it would be expected.”
But Corey still wanted Jake to pursue a career elsewhere. “Jake, finish school, man. You don’t want to get trapped here your whole life.”
Pawn Stars airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on History.