Olivia Black Vanished From 'Pawn Stars' Before the Season 7 Finale — Here's Why

Despite her lasting popularity, Olivia Black disappeared from Pawn Stars in December 2012, long before the shooting of Season 7 wrapped up. First hired as a night-shift employee, she received extensive mentoring from Chumlee before letting her selling and negotiation skills truly shine. A hard-working person, Olivia quickly established herself as a key member of the team — only to part ways with them after less than two years. So, what happened? Was Olivia fired?

Olivia Black was fired from 'Pawn Stars' after one of her photoshoots leaked.

Olivia had to say goodbye to the cast and crew before her second season on Pawn Stars came to an end. History Channel reportedly asked her to resign in 2012 after the National Enquirer leaked photographs from a shoot she did for SuicideGirls, a website promoting nude and pinup photography.

And it sounds like Pawn Stars head honcho Rick Harrison didn't have much of a say in the decision. According to Fox News, he offered Olivia the opportunity to continue working for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop — as long as she didn't appear in front of the cameras. "I never fired her. She’s out doing her own thing now. It's just the production company did not want her working there anymore. What she does in her personal life ... is her business," Rick told Fox News.

Olivia said that she was too shocked to ask why she had to leave. "I don't have the actual reason as to why I am not a part of the show anymore. They didn't state it, and I didn't ask — I was just in such shock I didn't think to ask," Olivia told Fox News. As Olivia confirmed, she and the crew of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop parted ways on amicable terms. In 2012, she even made plans to visit her former colleagues in Las Vegas.

Several petitions were launched on Change.org in the wake of Olivia's firing from Pawn Stars to bring her back. None of them were successful.