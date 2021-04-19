You Can Still Visit the Store From 'Pawn Stars' in Real Life

According to the website for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Rick from Pawn Stars can also be found tending bar at his restaurant Rick's Rollin Smoke BBQ and Tavern, and Chumlee owns Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard.

It's all located in Pawn Plaza, and if you're that much of a super fan, you can probably knock out visiting all of the businesses, including the Pawn Stars store, in one swoop.

