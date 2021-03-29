Richard Harrison, aka "The Old Man" on 'Pawn Stars,' Passed Away in 2018

Richard was entangled in a difficult battle with Parkinson's Disease for quite some time. The longstanding Pawn Stars star stopped appearing in the show during its 2018 run and Rick announced that his father had succumbed to the illness shortly thereafter.

In the wake of his death, the subsequent seasons of the show have still maintained exactly what "The Old Man" would have wanted, albeit without his physical presence. Through a roughly 10-year run on the show, Richard became beloved by countless fans for his dry wit, humor, and seemingly endless knowledge of the various antiques that came into his showroom.

Being gone doesn't mean that he has been forgotten, however, because Corey, Rick, and Chumlee make constant reference to "The Old Man" in new episodes, almost three years since he passed. If you look closely enough, you can even see his famed monotonous facial expression in a framed picture displayed prominently behind the shop counter.

