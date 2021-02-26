Calm Down Everyone, Rosalía Is *Still* Not Dating Bad Bunny

But now that the two Spanish-language music stars have released a steamy music video for their ballad (on Valentine's Day, no less), the rumor mill has been working overtime.

Even before they released "La Noche de Anoche" together, Rosalía and Bad Bunny were the subjects of dating rumors.

Plus, after they were seen nuzzling intimately and almost kissing during the Feb. 20 Saturday Night Live performance, fans are dying to know who Rosalía is dating and whether it might just be the multi-platinum Puerto Rican sensation.

So, who is Rosalia dating?

Rosalía, who might be best known for her modern interpretations of flamenco music, debuted her first album of flamenco classics in 2017. Since then, this Barcelona-born singer-songwriter has been topping the Spanish music charts with hits like "Con Altura," which features J Balvin, "Aute Culture," and "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi," an absolute earworm she collaborated on with Ozuna.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

"Con Altura" was Rosalía's first global hit, and her music video for the single off her third album was so widely watched, it became the most-viewed music video by a female artist in 2019. Rosalía went on to perform alongside J Balvin for Coachella, and "Con Altura" became such a hit that even President Barack Obama mentioned the track in his Summer 2019 playlist.

Article continues below advertisement