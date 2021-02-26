Calm Down Everyone, Rosalía Is *Still* Not Dating Bad Bunny

Calm Down Everyone, Rosalía Is *Still* Not Dating Bad BunnyBy Anna Quintana
Feb. 26 2021, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Even before they released "La Noche de Anoche" together, Rosalía and Bad Bunny were the subjects of dating rumors.
But now that the two Spanish-language music stars have released a steamy music video for their ballad (on Valentine's Day, no less), the rumor mill has been working overtime.
Plus, after they were seen nuzzling intimately and almost kissing during the Feb. 20 Saturday Night Live performance, fans are dying to know who Rosalía is dating and whether it might just be the multi-platinum Puerto Rican sensation.
So, who is Rosalia dating?
Rosalía, who might be best known for her modern interpretations of flamenco music, debuted her first album of flamenco classics in 2017.
Since then, this Barcelona-born singer-songwriter has been topping the Spanish music charts with hits like "Con Altura," which features J Balvin, "Aute Culture," and "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi," an absolute earworm she collaborated on with Ozuna.
"Con Altura" was Rosalía's first global hit, and her music video for the single off her third album was so widely watched, it became the most-viewed music video by a female artist in 2019.
Rosalía went on to perform alongside J Balvin for Coachella, and "Con Altura" became such a hit that even President Barack Obama mentioned the track in his Summer 2019 playlist.
And the star has shown no signs of slowing down. Ever since the release of "La Noche de Anoche," Rosalía has gone on to collaborate with The Weeknd on his remix of "Blinding Lights" as well as with Billie Eilish on "Lo Vas a Olvidar," a highly anticipated collaboration released as a promotion for HBO's Euphoria.
But when it comes to her love life, it seems that Rosalía is either exceptionally private or totally single — maybe a little of both.
Is Rosalía dating Bad Bunny?
The public began to speculate that Rosalía and Bad Bunny were an item in 2019 due to very adorable pictures of the two singers on Instagram, one of which Bad Bunny captioned, "Creo que me enamoré," or, "I think I fell in love," in Spanish.
But Rosalía, who has in the past been linked to Spanish rapper C. Tangana, has denied reports that she and the Conejo Malo are dating, telling Entertainment Tonight, "He's a friend. He's a good friend."
After all, Bad Bunny continues to be going steady with his rumored fiancée, the model Gabriela Berlingheri, who made headlines in August of 2020 when she posted a video of herself dancing along to a catchy tune in a car and fans were quick to zoom in on the massive diamond she was sporting on her left hand.
In his May 2020 cover story on Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny admitted he met Gabriela in 2017 during a night out to dinner with his father and brother, and that the pair have "been dating ever since."
"This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have," he continued to Rolling Stone. "I am happy with her. [People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most."
We just hope Rosalía and Bad Bunny keep collaborating, because everything they work on together becomes an instant classic.