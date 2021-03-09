Is Puerto Rican Rapper Rauw Alejandro Single?

The world is beginning to take notice of Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro (real name: Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) who was nominated for Best New Artist at 2020's Latin Grammys, where he also got to perform on a stage with reggaeton matriarch Ivy Queen.

As both he and his first studio-length album, "Afrodisíaco," (on which he collaborated with stars like Rosalía, J Balvin, and Camilo), become household names, we figured we'd look into who exactly Rauw Alejandro is dating — is it Rosalía? Keep reading for everything we know!

Who is Rauw Alejandro dating?

When 28-year-old Rauw was growing up, he dreamt of being a professional soccer player, and even played on a semi-professional league in the U.S. before an injury cut his career short. As a result, he turned to music (both of his parents were singers) — starting with some Spanish-language R&B, which Rolling Stone calls "melody-driven songs," that drew on performers he admired like Usher and Michael Jackson.

Slowly, Rauw turned his focus toward trap and reggaeton. "I couldn't not do reggaeton," he told the outlet. "It's in my culture. It's in my blood, and when I released those first reggaeton tracks, people went crazy." That's the kind of music you can hear on "Afrodisíaco," but Rauw is playful with his sound, mixing trap with dance music and house.

He's leaning into the eclectic this year with the new tracks he's set to drop in 2021. "I have rock mixed with hip-hop, drums n bass, electronic music, even music that's a bit more classic because I'm a huge fan of boleros, thanks to my dad," Rauw told Rolling Stone in February.

As far as Rauw's love life goes, the rumor mill has been working overtime to figure out if he has a special someone. For the past year, since March 2020, the Puerto Rican rapper has been linked to Rosalía by eagle-eyed fans who believe they've spotted Rauw's car in some of Rosalía's photos, speculate that they've been posting individual photos from the same house, or that they're sharing the same clothes, as you can see in the carousel of images above.

Plus, Rosalía sang on Rauw's "Dile a El," which prompted many fans to wonder whether the two had just gotten together for the musical collaboration, or whether there was some deeper chemistry between the talented musicians. "I had a chance to work with Rosalía," Rauw said in his Rolling Stone profile, "who came in and did her thing and went into the production side. In the end, it was such a great team and a great song."