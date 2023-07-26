Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Have Ended Their Engagement After Three Years Together Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have ended their engagement after more than three years together. While the reasons remain unclear, it seems the breakup was mutual. By Joseph Allen Jul. 26 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It appears that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have agreed to end their engagement. The two were first engaged in March 2023, and now, they have broken up after more than three years together.

Following the news that Rosalía and Rauw had decided to end their relationship, many fans wanted to know why one of the hottest couples in music had decided to call it quits.

Why did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro break up?

Although their breakup appears to be official, we don't yet know much about the reasons behind the split. People confirmed that, despite the love and respect the two have for one another, they both agreed that they should end their relationship. The two were first linked publicly in August of 2021, and they went public on social media in September of that year.

The two eventually revealed that they had both gotten tattoos to signify their bond, and they revealed that they were engaged in the music video for "Beso," one of the songs from their joint EP. In an interview with Billboard, the two explained their connection, and also how their time together had influenced the music that each of them makes.

Rosalía and Rauw did not always plan to make music together.

In that Billboard interview, the two explained that their priority was always their relationship with one another. “We wanted to make our relationship solid and build its foundations, and then, if music was meant to come, it would come,” Rosalía explained.

“Plus, we were in different stages in our careers, and we wanted to make our fans focus on what we were doing, which was our individual projects,” Rauw added. “People love drama in the entertainment world, and a romantic relationship will always take precedence. We felt if ours came to light, the effort we’ve both done toward our projects and our music would come second.”

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Rauw also added. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

We don't know exactly what led to the dissolution of their relationship, but these quotes do give some indication of how the two felt about working with one another. The two may be hoping for some privacy as they go through this breakup, but fans will likely be curious about exactly what happened between them.