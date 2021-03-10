Who Is Wearing the Porcupine Costume on 'The Masked Singer'?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 10 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
The world's most mysterious singing competition is back for a fifth season, and both the costumes and the clues have been elevated to stump even the most detail-oriented judges and viewers.
The Masked Singer has revealed the lineup for the new slate of contestants — and people are already making their guesses.
One singer in Group 1 who is already getting a lot of attention online is Porcupine.
The prickly rodent already has people baffled, as he's wearing a suit of armor and some sort of eye covering. Who is Porcupine on The Masked Singer?
Read on for the clues we know so far, and to find out who fans are already guessing is underneath the mask.
Who is the Porcupine on 'The Masked Singer'? The clues we know so far...
Though many more hints will be given out as Season 5 progresses, The Masked Singer did divulge small clues about the competitor ahead of his on-screen debut.
"Think you can figure out who I am?" Porcupine says in a promo. "That might be pointless."
When the character was introduced on Instagram, the caption told fans to, "Watch your back."
The small tidbits about the singer didn't exactly help fans to narrow things down, but a recent name change might help to put things in perspective.
// Masked Singer is back in like 2 weeks and I'm making a random wild guess that the Robotic Porcupine is Chris Pratt 😂— 𝗣𝗦𝗬𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘 🔮🌟 (@PurpleWieldings) February 25, 2021
AKJCKAKCJW THE MASKED SINGER PORCUPINE IS TERMINATOR THEMED— Ein Blitz the Business Deer♦️🌻 (@BusinessDeer) February 22, 2021
When the costumes were first revealed, Porcupine was known as Robopine (which makes sense with the mechanical outfit that the animal is wearing). It's unclear why the name was altered, but the inclusion of the "robot" reference serves as another clue.
Fans of 'The Masked Singer' have already ventured a few guesses about Porcupine.
Diehard fans of The Masked Singer never need many clues in order to throw guess out, and many have high hopes when it comes to Porcupine's identity.
Users have already speculated online that Porcupine could be someone who is an actor/singer, like Jamie Foxx or Hugh Jackman.
Jamie does host Beat Shazam on Fox, which is the same network that The Masked Singer airs on.
Others think that his costume suggests that fitness is a large part of Porcupine's life (check out those biceps). They suspect that Terry Crews, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or NFL quarterback Russell Wilson could be under the mask.
While some fans thought that Porcupine's voice sounded more feminine in the promo, the official Instagram account for The Masked Singer confirmed that the person behind the costume is a man.
When one user shared that the Season 5 star looked "super cool," the show's Instagram account replied, "Does he ever!"
This still doesn't help much when shortening the list, but every little bit of information helps when it comes to The Masked Singer.
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.