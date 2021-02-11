Dr. Dre Might Be Dating Omarion's Ex-Girlfriend Amid His Divorce

Dr. Dre Might Be Dating Omarion's Ex-Girlfriend Amid His DivorceBy Megan Uy
Feb. 11 2021, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
2021 has already been rough one for Dr. Dre. The legendary rapper suffered a brain aneurysm in the early days of this year and had to be hospitalized. Thankfully, he ended up being OK and posted a picture on Instagram where he said: "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"
This was all going on amidst his ongoing divorce with Nicole Young, who he has been married to for over 20 years. She filed for divorce in June 2020 where she cited "irreconcilable differences." And it was just announced in mid-January of this year that he owed Nicole $2 million in spousal support. The man has clearly had a lot on his plate these days. But even with the split going on, he has made time for his new romantic life.
He has been putting himself back on the market because he apparently was out with a woman who was not his estranged wife. Reportedly, he was seen on a date with a Love & Hip Hop star.
Dr. Dre might be dating Apryl Jones from 'Love & Hip Hop.'
Apryl Jones might be a familiar face to some because she appeared on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She is probably known best as the ex-girlfriend of singer Omarion, who she shares two kids with — Megaa and A'mei.
She joined the cast of the show in 2014 with her then boyfriend Omarion. Apryl was one of the show's original eight cast members. In the first few seasons of the series, her pregnancy journey (all the way up to the birth) with her first child was documented. Her and Omarion ended up calling it quits in 2016. But she was under fire in Season 6 of the show for being romantically involved with Omarion's B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.
Dr. Dre and Apryl were spotted out together recently.
Page Six first reported that Dr. Dre was seen leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles with a mystery woman in the first few weeks of February amid his divorce. It was hard to identify who she was because of her mask, but Wendy Williams was able to distinguish who the unknown lady was.
During the talk show host's Hot Topics segment, the day after Dr. Dre, who is 55, and Apryl, who is 34, were seen together, she revealed that her "Bureau" team were able to put a name to the person who might've been on a date with the music mogul. Wendy is positive that the woman is Apryl Jones because of the hand tattoo the woman had in the paparazzi photos. And we will say, it is pretty identical to the one that Apryl does have!
The two haven't confirmed if they're actually seeing each other or not, so maybe they were just meeting for a business venture. We'll just have to wait and find out. (We suspect that this could get messy though, if their dating rumors are true.)