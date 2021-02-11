Dr. Dre Might Be Dating Omarion's Ex-Girlfriend Amid His Divorce

2021 has already been rough one for Dr. Dre. The legendary rapper suffered a brain aneurysm in the early days of this year and had to be hospitalized. Thankfully, he ended up being OK and posted a picture on Instagram where he said: "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Article continues below advertisement

This was all going on amidst his ongoing divorce with Nicole Young, who he has been married to for over 20 years. She filed for divorce in June 2020 where she cited "irreconcilable differences." And it was just announced in mid-January of this year that he owed Nicole $2 million in spousal support. The man has clearly had a lot on his plate these days. But even with the split going on, he has made time for his new romantic life.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

He has been putting himself back on the market because he apparently was out with a woman who was not his estranged wife. Reportedly, he was seen on a date with a Love & Hip Hop star.

Dr. Dre might be dating Apryl Jones from 'Love & Hip Hop.' Apryl Jones might be a familiar face to some because she appeared on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She is probably known best as the ex-girlfriend of singer Omarion, who she shares two kids with — Megaa and A'mei. Article continues below advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) She joined the cast of the show in 2014 with her then boyfriend Omarion. Apryl was one of the show's original eight cast members. In the first few seasons of the series, her pregnancy journey (all the way up to the birth) with her first child was documented. Her and Omarion ended up calling it quits in 2016. But she was under fire in Season 6 of the show for being romantically involved with Omarion's B2K bandmate Lil Fizz. Article continues below advertisement