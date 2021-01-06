Dr. Dre Has Been Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

2021 is not exactly off to a great start. It's been reported that rapper and producer Dr. Dre is in the hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. This apparently happened Monday, and Dre was immediately taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's ICU in West Hollywood. Dre is reportedly "stable" and "lucid."

What happened to Dr. Dre?

While doctors know that 55-year-old Dr. Dre suffered from a brain aneurysm, for now they're unsure what caused it. A brain aneurysm is when a blood vessel located in one's brain fills with too much blood because the vessel is generally weak. If it leaks or is ruptured, people with the condition can die. It looks like Dre is recovering, thankfully. "Dre is recovering nicely," LL Cool J tweeted.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Many took to Twitter to express their anxieties over Dre's health.

Me on my way to donate my brain to save Dr. Dre: pic.twitter.com/ghe9MXsENv — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly 6 days into 2021 and dr dre has Brain aneurysm. pic.twitter.com/vEKfj2Lboy — Shan (@shanuddin889) January 6, 2021

“You saved my life now maybe it’s my turn to save yours...get up, Dre, I’m dying, I need you, come back...”



Hang in there, Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/mQsmIdyOxb — Frank Young (@FY3TV) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m hearing reports that Dr Dre has suffered an aneurysm and is in hospital We CANNOT afford to lose this genius, this man has been instrumental in shaping so much of the music we’ve come to love today. You got this Dre," one person tweeted.

I’m hearing reports that Dr Dre has suffered an aneurysm and is in hospital



We CANNOT afford to lose this genius, this man has been instrumental in shaping so much of the music we’ve come to love today. You got this Dre🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sG1SragljN — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Dre has been going through a very public legal battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. Nicole is asking for $2 million per month for temporary spousal support, along with $5 million in legal fees, but Dre has been adamant that he's been covering all her expenses, and that it hasn't been enough time for her to accrue so many legal bills. Additionally, Nicole wants the judge to reject their prenup agreement they signed back when they got marred in 1996 (Nicole alleges that Dre ripped it up, but he says this never happened). There was supposed to be a hearing on Wednesday, but Dre won't be attending, due to his health condition.