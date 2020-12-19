There's a Beef Between Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and It Just Got Real in Eminem's New Song

Snoop Dogg was a guest on the show Breakfast Club, and when he was asked about his top 10 list, Snoop decided to take his drama with Eminem further. He claimed that Eminem’s fame is only due to being mentored by Dr. Dre.

“White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow … [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be labeled one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so," he said.