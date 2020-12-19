There's a Beef Between Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and It Just Got Real in Eminem's New Song

There's a Beef Between Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and It Just Got Real in Eminem's New SongBy Jamie Lerner
Updated
The real Slim Shady, Eminem, just released the deluxe version of his 2020 album titled, “Music to Be Murdered By - Side B,” and one of the songs, “Zeus,” is pretty damning evidence of his beef with Snoop Dogg. Eminem actually mentions Snoop Dogg by name in “Zeus,” solidifying beef for what has been a long time coming.
Fans seem to be enjoying Eminem’s beef towards Snoop Dogg, some saying that Snoop deserves it, and others finding it flat out clever and funny (like most of Eminem’s lyrics). The origin of their problems seems to go back to earlier this summer, when both Eminem and Snoop Dogg decided that the other was not worthy of being part of the top 10 all-time rappers. That small summer fight has led to what may become a pretty entertaining bigger beef between Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s beef began over the summer.
Earlier this year, Twitter user @NoLifeShaq DMed 30 rappers and asked who they thought was the greatest rapper of all time. Eminem replied over the course of two tweets. He divulged, “For me, in no particular order ... Toss up between Wayne, Pac, Royce, Jay, Redman, Treach, G. Rap, Biggie & King Crook .... Plus Redman, LL, Nas, Joyner, Kendrick, Cole, Andre, Rakim, Kane…” Who’s not on that list? Snoop Dogg!
So, it was no surprise when Snoop Dogg decided not to include Eminem on his list of his top 10 rappers the following month. Snoop Dogg posted a list of his top 10 rappers to his Instagram, which said, “Slick Rick / Ice Cube / L. L. Cool J / K. R. S. 1 / Rakim / Run from Run D.M.C. / D from Run D.M.C. / Big Daddy Kane / Ice T / Too Short.” But the beef didn’t stop at Snoop Dogg leaving Eminem out of his top 10 rappers.
Snoop Dogg took his beef with Eminem even further in an interview.
Snoop Dogg was a guest on the show Breakfast Club, and when he was asked about his top 10 list, Snoop decided to take his drama with Eminem further. He claimed that Eminem’s fame is only due to being mentored by Dr. Dre.
“White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow … [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be labeled one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so," he said.
"But ‘the game’ feels like he’s [one of the] top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it," he continued. "That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre, and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”
Snoop went on to say, “There’s some n-----s in the '80s that he can’t f--k with,” but then claimed that Eminem doesn’t have a place in “this hip hop s--t.” It’s not clear as to if Eminem did anything to spur on this Snoop Dogg dissent of his place as a rapper.
Eminem’s beef towards Snoop Dogg also included an apology.
When Eminem dissed Snoop Dogg in his recent track, “Zeus,” he rapped, “And as far as squashin' beef, I'm used to people knockin' me. But, just not in my camp. I'm diplomatic, 'cause I'm tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards."
However, “Zeus” also includes an apology to Rihanna. Last year, a decade-old song was leaked in which Eminem “sided” with Chris Brown during he and Rihanna’s legal battle. In the new song, Eminem apologized, "But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest, and wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna. For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri. It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."
Who knows how their beef will play out? But hopefully the beef between Eminem and Snoop Dogg turns into an epic rap battle moderated by Dr. Dre himself.