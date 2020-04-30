You Know Danny Trejo Best for His Acting Work, but What About His Restaurants?

Whenever a casting director needs a tough guy who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty, chances are they're already reaching out to Danny's representation. While he's best known as a thug, he was an excellent leading action star in the Machete films, but he also has another successful venture: restaurants.

If you head over to Danny Trejo's IMDB page, you'll see that the actor has accumulated a ton of acting credits ... some 400 to be exact.

Danny Trejo's prison time gave him a new respect for the "taco guy."

To talk about the man's restaurants without discussing how he got into the business would be a tragedy. The actor doesn't just play a hard-looking dude in his films: he came up hard himself. Originally from Echo Park, Calif., Danny found himself in trouble at a young age, which would eventually get him prison time. In an article he penned for Bon Appetit, Danny talked about how important food was to him and how he became a restaurateur.

Source: Instagram

He calls eating a hard shell taco at the age of 4 or 5 a "rite of passage" because he was able to chew the same food that grown-ups did. Fast forward years later when he was locked up, and he vividly recalls a "gangster cholo" chef that would serve up tacos, burritos, and hot dogs. Even though the guy was "just a cook," Danny remembers a veiled threat from the cook after he had no money to buy taquitos.

"The first time I got to the joint, he comes by. 'Taquitos! Taquitos!' I whistle: 'How much are they, homie?' He tells me in Spanish and I say, 'You know what, I just got out of the hole, homes. I ain’t got no money.' And in unbelievable, perfect English, he goes, 'Oh, you don’t plan on leaving us soon, do you?' I almost died. Because what he’s saying is, 'Look, if you don't pay me later, I’ll kill you,'" the Machete star recalled.

He continued, "I’ll never forget that: You might not pay anybody, but the taco guy is the guy you always pay, because you always want to eat." After getting out of the slammer, Danny ended up becoming a drug counselor, a role he still performs today when he isn't filming or running his restaurants. He started as a sponsor for someone who worked on a set, then he helped train actors to box, then he began joining the cast in films.