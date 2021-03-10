The Seashell on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Already Wins Best Costume

The Seashell on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Already Wins Best CostumeBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 10 2021, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
If you’re a fan of the FOX hit show The Masked Singer, you are already making your best Season 5 guesses. While the previous seasons left viewers shocked to see which celebrities were under some of the most memorable costumes, the fifth season is upping the ante.
And the one costume that has left fans in awe is Seashell.
Based on the look of the Seashell costume, fans know that a female celebrity will more than likely rock the look while competing. However, that is pretty much all everyone knows.
So with that in mind, fans are interested in figuring out which famous face will be behind Seashell. Here’s everything we know.
Who is Seashell? Here are all the clues we have so far...
First, let's keep in mind that the Season 5 contestants have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.
When it comes to the Seashell, we also know that the mystery singer is "finally coming out of my shell," and "coming from the Deep Blue Sea."
Her dancing poses, or at least her footwear (anyone else getting pointe shoe vibes?), have also caught the attention of fans, who believe the Seashell is a dancer or gymnast.
The Seashell's costume consists of a candy-colored pile of shells with towering conch-shell shoes and a mega-sized conch shell for her head.
She also wears a skirt made out of layered shells and shimmers with decorative starfish, along with a glittering shell that sits behind her back.
Guesses for Seashell's identity include Simone Biles and even Ariana Grande.
We can all see that the costume gives off a glitzy yet playful persona, so fans have been throwing out various names as the unmasked star.
Some YouTubers believe that it could be Ariana Grande. “Seashell’s costume is gimme Ariana’s break-free vibes from her music video of the same name,” one commenter shared.
Another fan guessed that it could be Kylie Jenner, adding, “I think it’s Kylie Jenner because of the body type and the costume, especially the plump lips that resemble Kylie’s. Also, Caitlin Jenner was spotted wearing the Masked Singer 'Don’t Talk To Me Hoodie.' She could’ve been on set watching Kylie perform."
Other popular guesses on the internet include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Jenny Slate (due to her voice work as Marcel the Shell), and violinist Lindsey Stirling.
Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.