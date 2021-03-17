Who Is the Phoenix on 'The Masked Singer'? We Might Have Some Ideas

FOX hit reality series The Masked Singer has held audiences in rapt attention since its conception, and now Season 5 is right around the corner! Viewers are always surprised to see who is under the mask, and this season is no different. Let's discuss who the formidable Phoenix could be this season on the show.

The Season 5 contestants overall have 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

The Phoenix doesn't have a clue package yet, which makes it hard to deduce an identity based on appearances alone! ETOnline 's "wild card guess" is Stevie Nicks, which, based on her penchant for dramatic, glittery clothing, could be a good guess.

Fans have also mentioned that the theme of the Phoenix is representative of rebirth, which could suggest that reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, who experienced a "rebirth" when she came out as transgender, would be the perfect person to portray a fierce character such as Phoenix.

Fans of The Masked Singer already have some theories about who the Phoenix could be, based on the costume style. Express UK notes that fans have already begun to speculate based on costume styling alone, saying, "Phoenix has a gown on, which we know is almost always a sign that the celeb is an older woman and not intending on dancing."

There are some new rules on 'The Masked Singer' for Season 5.

Thankfully, Entertainment Weekly has the scoop on what's new for The Masked Singer this season. First, Nick Cannon has been temporarily replaced as a host due to testing positive for the coronavirus. Niecy Nash will be filling in as a guest host while he recovers, but reports from executive producer James Green said he would return closer to the second half of the season.

Additionally, for the first time ever, the show will feature an unknown number of wildcard rounds. This means that new masked celebrities will be introduced during the show for the chance to unseat another contestant and potentially upset the entire competition! Due to the wildcard nature of the characters, those costumes have yet to be revealed — and could make an appearance at any time.

The show is also introducing its first-ever clue-helper character, called "Cluedle-Doo." This character (costumed as a fancy chicken, no less) will be present to provide the audience with clues panelists don't see and may or may not crash other character's performances to provide help or hindrance. "Cluedle-Doo" will also be unmasked at some point before the end of the season, so keep your eyes peeled!

