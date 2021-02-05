Tamera Mowry Didn't Want a Relationship When She Met Husband Adam Housley

Sister, Sister actress and former The Real host Tamera Mowry has had a successful career in both TV and film. Her career spans decades, so it makes sense that she and her twin sister Tia have fans of all ages. Not only did they star in Sister, Sister, they were also leads in the Disney Channel movie Twitches, and they had their own reality show for a few years. But she's also had a ton of success off screen with her husband and the businesses they run together.

Who is Tamera Mowry married to ? Having been in the public eye for years, Tamera is open to sharing aspects of her life with her husband and kids online. They were a big part of that reality show, and she did talk about them during her time with The Real. Now, the couple have two adorable kids together.

Who is Tamera Mowry married to?

Back in May 2011, Tamera married Adam Housley. A one-time professional baseball player, he played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers minor league organizations, according to the bio on his website. That sports career ended up transitioning into a successful journalism career. That leg of Adam's career has lasted more than 15 years, and he's probably most known for his time as a correspondent on Fox News, although he left the network back in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The funny thing is that Tamera didn't want to be in a relationship when she met Adam. Speaking to Yahoo, Adam said he didn't know who she was when they met, even though she'd already been in the public eye for some time. The two were reportedly set up by a professor at Pepperdine University named Robert Sexton. Adam saw her pic (along with her sister's) among those of the professor's favorite students, but Tamera was resistant.

Article continues below advertisement