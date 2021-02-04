Is Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Remarried? An Update for Fans

Since the release of the biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, fans are shocked and outraged, as well as sympathetic toward Wendy Williams. While there have been talks about what Wendy endured during her marriage, the biopic put a lot of those rumors into perspective. And it also made people look at the icon in a brand-new light.

That said, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter has been subject to tons of criticism. And since it’s not news that he has stepped out on Wendy multiple times, fans are wondering what exactly he’s up to these days and if he has remarried. Here’s the full scoop.

Since he is now a second-time father, many fans are wondering if he decided to jump the broom with his mistress-turned-girlfriend. And while the pair is still going strong despite the drama, there are no reports that they are married. However, Hip Hop Wired reports that the two were actually pictured on vacation together in January 2021.

Kevin has been with Sharina for 13 years — while married to Wendy. In fact, Sharina even gave birth to a daughter back in March 2019, according to Page Six . And that news was ultimately the final straw that set their divorce in motion.

It goes without saying that Kevin and Wendy's relationship faced a lot of highs and lows. And one of those lows that hurt their union was his cheating. While he did admit to cheating with various women throughout their marriage, there was one woman who stuck around — Sharina Hudson.

Despite the drama, Kevin has been busy working on establishing multiple businesses.

While it's safe to say that the drama of his marriage to Wendy and mistress will follow him for the rest of his life, Kevin is focused on building his own empire. It has been reported that he is becoming a restaurateur.

According to Page Six, Kevin has a deep affinity for Italian food. In fact, he is opening an Italian restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn named Loreto. “Time to work on MY LEGACY!!” he captioned a video of the restaurant’s exterior on Instagram. “For a kid from Brownsville Brooklyn this is a dream come true. To be apart of an amazing team to create something so extraordinary.” However, Wendy's fans are not pleased.

While Kevin is no stranger to the business world — since he reportedly has a barbershop in Florida and has launched the Hunter Publishing Company — this is the first time he is stepping into the food industry. And while he has been successful with his business endeavors in the past, it's safe to say that this restaurant may follow suit. After all, no one can resist good food.