Orca Made His Debut on a Recent Episode of 'The Masked Singer' — Who Is He?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 31 2021, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
A natural-born performer, Orca made his debut in a recent episode of The Masked Singer — and it's safe to say that his take on the Twisted Sister's hit song, "We're Not Gonna Take It," caused a real stir. The mightily talented singer gave an electrifying performance that swept the judges right off their feet, propelling Ken Jeong to bust out his finest moves and showcase his air-guitar skills. So, who is this enigmatic newcomer?
Orca made his debut in a recent episode of 'The Masked Singer.'
Orca gave his first-ever performance in the Wildcard Round of The Masked Singer — and some fans couldn't get him out of their mind ever since. A true showman, he delivered a mind-blowing rendition of the Twisted Sister's hard rock anthem, "We're Not Gonna Take It."
To make his debut all the more memorable, Orca also provided fans with some direly needed, though somewhat baffling clues, which drew more attention to the early beginnings of his undoubtedly lucrative career.
Orca presented a pizza-themed clue package in 'The Masked Singer.'
As the short animated video revealed, Orca didn't have an easy time making it big in the entertainment industry. As he emphasized in the clue package, he had to wait for his first breakthrough.
"I was 24 and closer to becoming a punchline than achieving my goal of becoming a big star," he explained in the video.
"My dad told me if I didn't make waves by 25, it was time to move on," he added. "The clock was ticking, I had to hustle. So I improvised. I hid my audition tapes inside boxes of pizza and delivered them all around the town."
Other notable clues hidden inside the package include the name of Orca's quirky pizza shop, "Orca's Piehole," the address of the joint, 1313 Melville Court, and the menu, which lists Lemon Pizza for $9, Orange Pizza for $4, and Pumpkin Pizza for $9.
At one point in the clip, the clock behind Orca's back stops at 2:59 sharp. In another equally crucial scene, he hops down next to a gigantic bowl of candy. Fans believe these may turn out to be useful leads, should more information about Orca's real identity be unearthed.
Some 'The Masked Singer' fans have been busy coming up with plausible guesses.
Sugar Ray lead Mark McGrath, actor and comedian Adam Sandler, and The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan are just some of the stars The Masked Singer fans suspect may be hiding under Orca's expertly designed disguise.
Some fans believe that the price of the Lemon, Orange, and Pumpkin pizza combined could double as an area code. It so happens that Mark spent a large chunk of his childhood years in Newport Beach, Calif., whose area code is 949.
Others believe the pizza flavors — which included pumpkin — might indicate that Billy Corgan is Orca. John Mulaney, Rami Malek, and Bill Burr are some of the other names that have come up in the discussions so far.
