Who Is the Elephant on 'The Masked Singer'? This Legend Is Behind the Mask

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Season 3 of the hit show The Masked Singer is well underway, and we're about to be introduced to some never before seen characters. Contestants Banana, Elephant, Taco, Mouse, Frog, and Kitty are about to take the stage, and while we haven't seen their performances yet, we're dying to know who is under those masks.

One contestant, in particular, has already piqued our interest: Elephant. It turns out that legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk, was behind the mask. Let's take a look at the clues that could have pointed to the pro skater.