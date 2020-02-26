What Is Gabriel Iglesias's Weight? The Comedian Has Slimmed Down in Recent Years

In The Fluffy Movie, Gabriel was told by a doctor that he had two years to live. "That's the biggest wake-up call you can get," he said at the time. "Your habit is hurting you. You need to check yourself. You still have a chance."

In addition to his morbid obesity, Gabriel was struggling with diabetes."There was one point where the back of my legs were almost black from poor circulation ... I was pushing 437 pounds so I had really swollen legs," he explained. "The skin was cracking on the inside part of my legs. There were parts where I was bleeding."

Gabriel continued, "My vision started messing with me. And then my kidneys right now are still messed up from it."