We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gabriel-iglesias-weight-1582732877464.jpg
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

What Is Gabriel Iglesias's Weight? The Comedian Has Slimmed Down in Recent Years

By

Fans of Gabriel Iglesias know the plus-size comedian doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to his size. In fact, he does the exact opposite — because Gabriel often makes his weight the focal point of his stand-up comedy sketches. I mean, the guy is referred to professionally as "Fluffy," after all. He constantly makes jokes at his own expense, and even had a comedy tour named, I'm Not Fat ... I'm Fluffy.

According to Gabriel, there are actually six levels of fatness. "The original five levels are big, healthy, husky, fluffy, and 'damn!'" he explained in 2009. "And people ask what could be bigger than 'damn!'? The new level is called, 'Oh, hell no!.' What's the difference? You're still willing to work with level five."