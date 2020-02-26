We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hanna-harris-1582735310729.jpg
Source: MTV

Hanna Harris's Death Sheds Light on Crimes Against Native Women — Exclusive

By

When 21-year-old Hanna Harris left home on an American Indian reservation in Montana on July 4, 2013 to see fireworks with some friends, no one knew how excruciating the following days would be. Her body was later found on July 8 and it was so badly decomposed that an exact cause of death couldn’t be determined. Now, True Life Crime will explain the case in detail and try to unpack what happened to Hanna Harris in those four days she was gone.

In an exclusive clip from the Feb. 26 episode, True Life Crime host Dometi Pongo describes some of the case as he drives through what appears to be Harris’s hometown. He explains that he has experience in authorities not taking the initiative or paying enough attention to cases where people of color or low income are the victims. Much like Harris’s case, in which the police didn't play a role until days after she was reported missing.