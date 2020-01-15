Sarah Stern's Death Was Solved, but It's Another Tragic Case for 'True Life Crime' to Examine

McAtasney was Stern’s childhood friend and former classmate, but Taylor had even closer ties to her before the heinous crime. He had been her prom date and he was McAtasney’s former roommate. Both men were convicted in the case, McAtasney of murder and Taylor of crimes relating to robbery and helping to dispose of Stern’s body. Although the case was solved, True Life Crime could reveal more details about the tragic case.

Watch True Life Crime on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.