Kenneka Jenkins's Tragic Death Is Chronicled in the First Episode of MTV's 'True Life Crime'

At the time of Kenneka’s death in 2017, her family placed much of the blame on the Crowne Plaza hotel. When staff members refused to give surveillance footage to Kenneka’s mother, she refused to leave the hotel and demanded answers. Later, she filed a lawsuit against the hotel in an effort to bring to light what she deemed to be the hotel’s shortcomings in keeping its guests safe.

Besides the official coroner's report that named a combination of alcohol and medication in Kenneka’s system, along with hypothermia, as her cause of death, there have been no other concrete answers about what happened to her. True Life Crime might help inspire new answers in the case, but the tragedy was still one likely felt by Kenneka’s family years after.

