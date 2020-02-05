We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
mujey-case-2-1580922330298.jpg
Source: Instagram

Mujey Dumbuya All but Predicted Her Own Death and 'True Life Crime' Will Comb Over the Details

By

On Jan. 24, 2008, Mujey Dumbuya, a 16-year-old student at East Kentwood High School in Kentwood, Mich. went missing from her high school. Her body was found strangled to death just four days later 45 miles away from her hometown, half-naked and doused in bleach. 

It was clear that whoever had kidnapped and murdered the teen had tried to wash off any traceable evidence but, as True Life Crime will explain in the Feb. 5 episode, her assailant didn’t take enough precautions to get away with it.