JoJo Talks Extreme Diet as a Child Star: "Nutritionist Had Me on a 500-Calorie Diet a Day"

She's ready to make her comeback.

If you were a tween in the mid-2000s, it's hard to forget JoJo's catchy singles such as "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little, Too Late." At the time, the singer became the youngest solo artist to top the Billboard charts at just the ripe age of 13.

While her music career was taking off, JoJo also ventured into TV and film, starring in projects like Aquamarine and RV.