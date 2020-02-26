We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
JoJo Talks Extreme Diet as a Child Star: "Nutritionist Had Me on a 500-Calorie Diet a Day"

She's ready to make her comeback.

If you were a tween in the mid-2000s, it's hard to forget JoJo's catchy singles such as "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little, Too Late." At the time, the singer became the youngest solo artist to top the Billboard charts at just the ripe age of 13. 

While her music career was taking off, JoJo also ventured into TV and film, starring in projects like Aquamarine and RV

But, in a new interview with Uproxx, the 29-year-old opened up about the ongoing legal trouble with her record label, being put on an extreme diet, and the reason she turned to drugs and alcohol to feel "worthy."