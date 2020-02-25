When Luke Bryan Isn't Performing Country Songs, He's a Dad to Five Kids

Country star Luke Bryan is most known for being a very successful singer, but when he's not performing on stage or serving as a judge on the popular reality singing competition American Idol, he's a proud dad to five children.

But being the honorable man that Luke is, there's more to his story. He and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have two sons of their own, but they've also taken in their nephew and two nieces. Scroll down to learn all about Luke's kids!