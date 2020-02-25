When Luke Bryan Isn't Performing Country Songs, He's a Dad to Five Kids

When Luke Bryan Isn't Performing Country Songs, He's a Dad to Five KidsBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Country star Luke Bryan is most known for being a very successful singer, but when he's not performing on stage or serving as a judge on the popular reality singing competition American Idol, he's a proud dad to five children.
But being the honorable man that Luke is, there's more to his story. He and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have two sons of their own, but they've also taken in their nephew and two nieces. Scroll down to learn all about Luke's kids!
Does Luke Bryan have kids?
Yes, Luke Bryan is a dad to five kids. He and his wife, Caroline, who married in 2006, are parents to two sons, Thomas, 11, who was born on March 18, 2008, and Tatum, 9, who was born on Aug. 11, 2010. Luke often takes to Instagram to share adorable photos of his boys being active. In the past, we've seen pics of the brothers fishing, skiing, playing sports, and much more.
Luke once revealed how his hit song "Pick It Up" perfectly explains his life as a father. "'Pick It Up' is the ultimate, ultimate father/dad song. I’m so proud of this one,” he told Rare Country. “That’s how I live my life. I try to put a lot of the things that I love around my boys. I don’t force it on them. I don’t say, 'You’re going to do this.'"
He added: "I just hand them a baseball and we start throwing it. I do a lot of things, basketball, football, fishing, hunting... and I hope that they can pick up some of this stuff and apply it to their life and be better young men from it."
Luke adopted his late sister's three kids in 2014.
In 2007, seven years after the death of Luke's brother, tragedy struck his family again with the passing of Luke's sister. At the time of her death, she left three children behind with her husband, Ben, who then passed away seven years later in 2014.
Left without parents, Luke and Caroline stepped in to take in his sister and brother-in-law's three kids: Til, who was 16 at the time, and Kris and Jordan, who were in college.
Caroline revealed in a 2017 interview with Robin Roberts that they never once doubted their decision. "We never thought twice about it,” she once shared. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”
Even though it was a no-brainer for the couple, it was certainly an adjustment for them.
“I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen. And it’s a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you’re talking to someone who is becoming an adult," Luke once told People. "I have to be that parent role where if he does something, he needs to get in trouble, but I want to be a friend to him too.”
Today, they're one big happy family of seven... and we're sure Luke and Caroline wouldn't want it any other way.
More from Distractify:
Who Is Luke Bryan's Wife? Everything You Need to Know About the Singer’s Relationship
Katy Perry Predicts Julia Gargano Will Land in the Top 5
Could Another Louisiana Native Win 'American Idol'? Meet Faith Becnel
More From Distractify
Entertainment
Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Leukemia Battle
Entertainment
Here's a Roundup of All the Kevin Pearsons We've Seen So Far on 'This Is Us'
Entertainment
'This Is Us': Eris Baker Talks Tess's Anxiety and Teases Future Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)
Entertainment
This 'Shameless' Star Is Joining 'The Conners' Cast as Ed Jr.