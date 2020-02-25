We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
luke-bryan-family-1582665156049.PNG
Source: Instagram

When Luke Bryan Isn't Performing Country Songs, He's a Dad to Five Kids

By

Country star Luke Bryan is most known for being a very successful singer, but when he's not performing on stage or serving as a judge on the popular reality singing competition American Idol, he's a proud dad to five children. 

But being the honorable man that Luke is, there's more to his story. He and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have two sons of their own, but they've also taken in their nephew and two nieces. Scroll down to learn all about Luke's kids!

Does Luke Bryan have kids?

Yes, Luke Bryan is a dad to five kids. He and his wife, Caroline, who married in 2006, are parents to two sons, Thomas, 11, who was born on March 18, 2008, and Tatum, 9, who was born on Aug. 11, 2010. Luke often takes to Instagram to share adorable photos of his boys being active. In the past, we've seen pics of the brothers fishing, skiing, playing sports, and much more.