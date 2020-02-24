We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Facebook

Could Another Louisiana Native Win 'American Idol'? Meet Faith Becnel

Season 18 of American Idol is already going strong and we have to admit we have some early favorites. One of the talented vocalists we have our eyes set on is Faith Becnel, a vocalist, artist and entertainer hailing from New Orleans. 

Ever since Laine Hardy won the coveted title of "American Idol" last season, many are thinking that 2020's award might go to yet another Louisiana native. 