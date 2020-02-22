What Happened to Katy Perry? The 'American Idol' Judge Has Fans Worried

An exclusive clip of the upcoming Feb. 23 episode shows Katy and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, being forced to halt auditions because of a gas leak. “Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Katy asks in the clip.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Luke informs the show's producers.

Katy added, “I have a slight headache from it. Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”