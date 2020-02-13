We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

When Is Katy Perry Going to Get Married? See the Timeline of Her Romance With Orlando Bloom

We imagine that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are knee-deep in wedding plans right now. It's been about a year since the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question and we can't help but wonder if a date has been set for them to finally be married. But, as of now, the lovebirds are taking things one step at a time. 

Here's a look at their relationship history and everything we know about the upcoming nuptials.

When are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting married?

The wedding was originally set for Dec. 2019, but the couple decided to postpone it. Contrary to what most fans thought, this didn't mean that there was trouble in paradise, but rather, they were holding out for a specific location to have their wedding.