After Years of Feuding, It Looks Like Jeffree Star and NikkieTutorials Are Friends Again

If you're looking for a consistent stream of drama to follow without ever needing to be involved yourself, look no further than YouTube's beauty community. It's hard to keep track of who's friends with who anymore, especially among the OG beauty influencers.

Former friends Jeffree Star and Nikkie Tutorials (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) have had a confusing relationship, to say the least. The beauty gurus previously made appearances in each others' videos until they suddenly unfollowed each other on every platform.