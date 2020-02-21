We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
After Years of Feuding, It Looks Like Jeffree Star and NikkieTutorials Are Friends Again

If you're looking for a consistent stream of drama to follow without ever needing to be involved yourself, look no further than YouTube's beauty community. It's hard to keep track of who's friends with who anymore, especially among the OG beauty influencers.

Former friends Jeffree Star and Nikkie Tutorials (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) have had a confusing relationship, to say the least. The beauty gurus previously made appearances in each others' videos until they suddenly unfollowed each other on every platform.

Jeffree Star and NikkieTutorials had a falling out in 2017.

While all had seemed well between the influencers, they had a sudden, unexplained fallout in 2017 after a press trip with Benefit Cosmetics. The rumor was that that had a screaming altercation on the trip, which was a cruise to Necker Island, and Benefit security had to be called on them.

According to Revelist, Jeffree claimed that their fight was blown out of proportion, and that there was no screaming involved in their discussion.