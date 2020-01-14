NikkieTutorials' Mom Has Been There for Her Since the Very Beginnings

"The No. 1 thing I'm the most thankful for is my mom. Love you, mom!" Nikkie de Jager said in a recent video, titled "I'm Coming Out."

Unlike the weekly-uploaded makeup tutorials the Dutch Youtuber earned worldwide renown for, "I'm Coming out" offers a glimpse into a hitherto-undiscussed aspect of her personal life. Nikkie disclosed new details about her transition, applauding her mom for her generous support throughout the journey.

Meet NikkieTutorials' Mom, who's supported her from the beginning.