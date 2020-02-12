Want Jeffree Star's Blood Lust Collection? Here's Where You Can Buy All of His Makeup

When you think of top makeup artists and the highest quality makeup lines, there are few who rank as high as Jeffree Star. He started out as a makeup YouTube vlogger who got a lot of views for his irreverent sense of humor and his willingness to always spill the tea. But, but once he started releasing products under Jeffree Star Cosmetics , he began to get a lot of respect in the beauty community for how good his makeup was.

Jeffree is now estimated to be worth more than $100 million, and his fortune was entirely self-made. Every makeup collection that he announces gets more attention and hype than the one before it.

Where can you buy Jeffree Star's makeup? The influencer and vlogger's collections often sell out quickly, so we've rounded up all the places where you can buy it so you can snatch up the products before they're gone. Plus, find out everything you need to know about the Blood Lust collection.