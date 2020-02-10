We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Trisha Paytas Shaded Gabbie Hanna for Insensitivity Toward a Murder Victim

Though there's never a shortage of drama in the YouTube community — just look at Tana Mongeau's split from Jake Paul, Nikocado Avocado's longtime feud with Stephanie Soo and Jeffree Star's shade over numerous makeup brands. But there's something far more serious going on between Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna

Gabbie has been publicly slammed after she posted a Jan. 23 video about transforming into a TikTok e-girl. In the video, she showed an article about a murder victim who was a well-known e-girl on the video sharing platform. After getting flooded with messages about how the video was insensitive, Gabbie still kept it up on her channel. Trisha Paytas has since posted a long confessional video, during which she suggested Gabbie should have acknowledged the scandal. And thus the Gabbie Hanna and Trisha Paytas feud was born.