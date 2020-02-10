Trisha Paytas Shaded Gabbie Hanna for Insensitivity Toward a Murder Victim

Trisha is never one to shy away from calling out her fellow YouTubers, and she soon slammed Gabbie for the insensitive video. During a confessional video, during which Trisha detailed the various hard times she's been experiencing, she said that YouTubers have a penchant for staying mum in the wake of controversy.

She said that she found it strange that YouTubers are supposed to be open in sharing their lives, yet many of them will refuse to comment when accused of doing something wrong.

Trisha never uses Gabbie's name, buy it was clear who she was referring to.