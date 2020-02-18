We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'American Idol's Sophia Wackerman Wants to Make a Difference Through Her Music

Another season of America's favorite musical competition show, American Idol, is back on the air nearly 20 years since it first started airing in 2002. And along with its Season 18 premiere are a slew of impressively talented vocal contestants.

One singer who's already been turning heads this season is Sophia Wackerman, a UCLA jazz major who's wowing fans and judges alike with her many talents.