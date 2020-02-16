We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is Louis "Louie" Knight on 'American Idol'? The Early Standout Impressed With an Original Song

Mark my words: Louis "Louie" Knight is going to be one to watch in 2020 on the upcoming season of American Idol

With his British accent, judge Katy Perry mentioned Louie had a One Direction vibe before she even heard him sing. However, as soon as Louie opened his mouth to perform an original song, it was clear his voice was more aligned with Ed Sheeran.

Whatever vibes Louie gives you, it's obvious the American Idol hopeful is seriously talented — especially for being so young. He's just got that "it" factor so many other contestants through the years have lacked. It's undeniable.