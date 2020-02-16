We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Karwai Tang/Getty

What Happened to Caroline Flack? The 'Love Island' Presenter Was Awaiting Trial Before Her Death

Fans of Love Island were likely in shock on Feb. 15 following news of the death of Caroline Flack, the former host of the British reality dating series. Flack was only 40, after all. And no one saw it coming.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed with the Independent that Caroline died by suicide after reports surfaced that her body was found in her London flat. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," a family spokesperson told the Independent. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."