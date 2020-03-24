'Love Island' Has More Couples Still Together Than 'The Bachelor'By Sara Belcher
The cult-favorite romance reality show Love Island has fans following their favorite pairings all the way to the end, where the best couple will win £50,000.
But how many of the couples that form in the villa make it past the season finale? Here are all of the couples still together in 2020.
Paige Turley and Finley Tapp
The winners of the winter 2020 season, Paige and Finley are happily still together for the time being — though there hasn't been much time outside of the villa for them to realize if they're still each other's type.
We have hope for this couple though, who was super excited about the possibility of moving in together and starting a family (with a furry friend!) before the season was over. According to Metro UK, Finley has already thought about proposing!
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge
The runner-ups of the winter 2020 season are also still happily together. While Luke and Siannise aren't rushing into things like their competitors might be, they revealed that they will be spending their social distancing time together, holed up while the U.K. goes into lockdown.
Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed
Despite the lack of cuddle photos on their feeds, Eva and Nas are another couple from the winter 2020 season that is still going strong!
It seems like they're trying to take things slow, though they've both already met each other's parents! They confirmed their relationship after rumors that they had split started circulating. For those questioning their status, they shared a cute, cuddly selfie on Instagram.
Jess Gale and Ched Uzor
While Jess and Ched are still avoiding the labels "boyfriend" and "girlfriend," they've revealed that after leaving the villa, they're definitely "exclusive."
But despite their exclusivity, the pair are taking it slow. "We've come out the villa and we're getting to know each other in a different way, like you get to know what they're really like," Jess said on Instagram Live, according to Cosmo. "We're taking it chill."
Don't worry, though, they're very much still together.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
The only couple from the 2019 season still together, Molly-Mae and Tommy have been consistently sharing updates on their life together. Though after deciding to self-isolate together, things may not be well for the pair much longer.
"We are going to kill each other," Molly-Mae joked on her Instagram Story after lockdown in the U.K. commenced.
Dom Lever and Jess Shears
From the 2017 season of Love Island, Dom and Jess left the island very much in love and later tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2018. According to Cosmo, their wedding was held in Mykonos, Greece with a whopping 22 guests in attendance — and none of them were their Love Island co-stars!
The pair are still happily together, and even have a baby boy!
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow
Another couple from the 2017 season that's still happily together, Jamie and Camilla just recently took the next big step in their relationship and moved in together! The pair are usually pretty quiet about their relationship, but it looks like it's only a matter of time before the pair tie the knot.
Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde
This couple from the 2016 season is also happily married – and they're expecting their second child together soon! The pair officially tied the knot in June 2019 after leaving the villa three years prior. Their first child, Freddie, was born in 2017.
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland
Another second-place couple still together years after their season ended, Alex and Olivia tied the knot in a ceremony in September 2019.
There's no Love Island baby for this couple — though it's possible they may be starting a family very soon.
