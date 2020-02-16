We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Alisa Ermolaev Might Not Sound Like Taylor Swift, but She Says She's a Dead Ringer for the Pop Star

When it comes to being a contestant on a long-running show like American Idol, you've got to do a lot to stand out from the rest of the crowd. While there are tons of people who get on shows like Idol who've got great voices, you need a little more "oomph" to captivate audiences. Sure, you've got some folks who manage to get air time for being complete jokes or subjects of ridicule. But then there are people like Alisa Ermolaev, who have a voice and a unique aesthetic to bring to the table.

With a Cardi B.-esque lip curl, a pop-rock-star miss Frizzle hairstyle going on, green lipstick, and a get-famous-at-any-cost attitude, Alisa is certainly one of the more exciting contestants featured in this year's contest. The singer is no stranger to performance, either. She's got an acting reel listed up on YouTube, and even had a small part on Elementary in 2012, along with another role on Ray Donovan.