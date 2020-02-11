We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
douglas-kiker-american-idol-1581381289039.jpg
Source: YouTube

A Garbage Man Named Douglas Kiker Is Making Everyone Cry on ‘American Idol’

By

A new season of American Idol is starting up soon, and somehow, we’re already crying. Just a little bit. If you saw the sneak peek of American Idol Season 18, you’re probably sniffling a little bit too. The part that really got us was the short clip of Douglas Kiker — the American Idol contestant who is also a garbage man. Here’s what we know about Douglas (other than the fact that we’re definitely gonna need tissues any time he’s on the screen).

Meet Douglas Kiker, ‘American Idol’ hopeful.

We only see Douglas for a few seconds of the sneak preview video. “I’m a garbage man,” he tells the judges during his audition. Apparently, his presentation was enough to move judge Lionel Richie from his chair. He stands next to Douglas and says, “He’s here to show his daughter that he’s somebody.”