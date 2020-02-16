We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
knocked-up-delivery-scene-cover-1581814633594.png
Source: Universal Pictures

Trans Sister-In-Law Blows up on Mom-To-Be After Being Told She Can't Watch Her Give Birth

By

A mom-to-be was caught in a serious conundrum with her husband's family after a discussion of her birthing plans went awry.

I'll never know what it's like to push a baby out of my body after carrying it for 40 or so weeks, and I'm completely fine with that. And as much as I sympathized with my wife during her pregnancy and the delivery process, along with the agonizing, sleep-deprived recovery period, I still can't fully understand what she went through.

Which is why I found it best to just shut up and focus on making life as comfortable for her as possible during her pregnancies, especially as we neared the big day. I kept the status of her delivery under wraps unless she gave "knowledge clearance" to certain friends and family members.

Above all, it was paramount for her to have her mom present while she was in labor. For our first, my mom would check in as well every once in a while.