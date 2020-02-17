Lionel Richie Tells 'American Idol' Hopeful Nick Merico: "I Don't Like You"

Though the celeb panel was impressed with Nick's rendition of "You Say" by Lauren Daigle, they each warned the heartthrob that his attitude would need to change if he wanted to go far into the competition.

"We have a big problem, because, honestly, I don't like you," Lionel stated. "For some weird reason, you're not sitting well with me. I don't like your voice." Adding, "I'm being honest. I'm being very honest ... I don't like your attitude and I don't really think you're going to make it in Hollywood."

Though, it seems like the legendary icon was teaching the budding musician a lesson in humility. When Lionel asked Nick how he felt, the contestant replied, "I feel hurt."