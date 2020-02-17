We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Lionel Richie Tells 'American Idol' Hopeful Nick Merico: "I Don't Like You"

Audiences saw a familiar face on the season premiere of American Idol. Nick Merico came back to the hit reality singing competition series hoping for a second chance at impressing the judges and making it to Hollywood. However, the charming 23-year-old was warned and told to change his attitude.

Nick auditioned last season and received positive feedback from the judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — and was given a golden ticket to Hollywood. However, at the last minute, the budding young performer decided to skip the Idol experience. So, what happened to American Idol contestant Nick and how do the judges feel about his return to the series?