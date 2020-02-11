A Complete List of the Youngest 'American Idol' Winners and Runner-Ups

When Jordin won Season 6 of American Idol in 2007, she was the youngest contestant to ever do so. She was just 17 at the time and is now 30 years old.

After the show, she released albums "Jordin Sparks" in 2007, "Battlefield" in 2009, and "Right Here Right Now" in 2015, as well as 23 popular singles. As far as television, she's appeared on The Suite Life on Deck, Sparkle, Left Behind, Snow Dogs, and more.

She married husband Dana Isaiah Thomas in 2017, and the couple has a nearly two-year-old son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.