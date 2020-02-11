We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > American Idol
jordin-sparks-american-idol-winner-1581445849321.PNG
Source: Getty Images

A Complete List of the Youngest 'American Idol' Winners and Runner-Ups

By

The new season of American Idol is set to premiere on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 16, and being that the popular reality singing competition will crown its 18th winner this year, we're feeling nostalgic about the 17 seasons before this. That said, we've rounded up the youngest-ever Idol winners and runner-ups since the show premiered in 2002. See which previous contestants made the cut in the gallery below... and find out what they all have been up to since leaving the series!