Katy Perry Predicts Julia Gargano Will Land in the Top 5

By

*Spoiler Alert: Mild spoilers for Season 18 of American Idol ahead!*

We're going to have to let our New York roots show and confess that we're already cheering on Staten Island native and American Idol hopeful Julia Gargano to take home the title this season.

After a stellar initial audition blew audiences and fans away, we're realizing we need to learn more about this singer-songwriter, pianist and guitar player, who performed her own song called "Growing Pains" for the first audition.