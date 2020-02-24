We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Margie Mays Is Back on 'American Idol,' but the Judges Like Her Boyfriend Better

If you watched last year’s season of American Idol, we’re gonna guess that you definitely remember contestant Margie Mays. Her over-the-top, ultra quirky audition quickly set her apart from the rest of the pack, as did all of the nervous burping and bizarre (but somehow still cute?) bird noises she made. This year, Margie came back for another audition, but she wasn’t alone. Her boyfriend Jonny West came along and also auditioned. Interestingly enough, the judges might actually like Jonny more.

Meet Jonny West: ‘American Idol’ contestant and Margie Mays’s boyfriend.

Margie’s audition took place first, but Jonny was also in the room — he played the piano accompaniment for her while she sang Adele’s “I Found a Boy.” (Right before she started singing, Margie told Jonny she loves him. It was v cute.) Margie did end up receiving a golden ticket, but the judges were actually kind of lukewarm on her performance. Katy Perry actually gave her a “no” but was outvoted by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.