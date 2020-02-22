Who Is Olivia Ximines? The 'American Idol' Contestant Is Talented Beyond Her Years

View this post on Instagram

ARE YOU GUYS AS EXCITED AS I AM?🤔🤔..... I doubt it 😭😭 My audition wasn’t on tonight’s episode but still make sure to watch to see my friends and some talented people!!! 🤍🤍🤍 • • • • This wasn’t even my episode but I saw myself a couple of times and I freaked out!!!! I don’t know what I’m going to do when my episode airs 😭 • #americanidol #thenextamericanidol #season3 #katyperry #lionelrichie #lukebryan #abc #staytuned #disney #singer #explore #explorepage @katyperry @lukebryan @lionelrichie