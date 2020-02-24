Who Is Luke Bryan's Wife? Everything You Need to Know About the Singer’s Relationship

According to Luke, he knew from the moment he met her that they were meant to be together. “It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out," he told The Boot. "I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, 'Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I'm going to marry that girl.'"