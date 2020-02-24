We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Luke Bryan's Wife? Everything You Need to Know About the Singer’s Relationship

Luke Bryan may be one of the most successful country singers in the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s been pretty lucky in love as well. The singer and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have been together on and off for more than two decades. After 13 years of marriage, the couple seems stronger than they’ve ever been. 

Who is Luke’s wife?

Luke and Caroline first met in college, and they started dating in the late 1990s. The first time they dated, though, the relationship didn’t stick. "We met [at Georgia Southern] back in fall 1998. At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia," Luke said in an interview with HuffPost. "We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years and got back together... and we’ve been depending on each other ever since."