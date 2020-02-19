We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is Dillon James on 'American Idol'? Meet the Talented New Contestant

On Sunday, Feb. 16, American Idol returned to the small screen with the premiere of Season 18, and ever since, dedicated viewers have been eager to learn all about this year's contestants. One singer who's especially on everyone's radar is Dillon James, a musician and also a songwriter from Bakersfield, Calif., whose audition aired during the show's first episode.

Get to know 'American Idol' contestant Dillon James.

Dillon so eloquently describes himself on his website by saying, "I play the guitar and write songs about the trials and tribulations of my life. Each one of my songs are true to my heart and I try my best to describe what I've experienced so far in this journey called life."

He has a selection of songs available on iTunes, including "Alone," "Burn," "Open Roads," "Third Eye," "Shooting Doubles," and "Getting High." He also has a music video for one of his songs called "Long Ride Home."