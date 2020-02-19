Who Is Dillon James on 'American Idol'? Meet the Talented New Contestant

Dillon so eloquently describes himself on his website by saying, "I play the guitar and write songs about the trials and tribulations of my life. Each one of my songs are true to my heart and I try my best to describe what I've experienced so far in this journey called life."

He has a selection of songs available on iTunes, including "Alone," "Burn," "Open Roads," "Third Eye," "Shooting Doubles," and "Getting High." He also has a music video for one of his songs called "Long Ride Home."