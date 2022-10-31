Is Luke Bryan a Republican? Here's What to Know About the Country Star
If you think of artists at the top of the country music game, it's hard to not name Luke Bryan. The Georgia native is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the genre and has only furthered his reach through work on the likes of American Idol, where he has served as a judge since Season 16.
Millions of fans worldwide are likely familiar with Luke, but what about his beliefs? Namely, is he a Republican? Let's unpack the facts as they currently stand.
Is Luke Bryan a Republican?
There are a lot of aspects of his private life that Luke shares with his legions of fans, but a direct political affiliation is not one of them. The country singer has appeared alongside Republican figures before, but it seems as though he's cool with Democrats too.
Per Jacksonville.com, Luke hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017 and made a candid admission about how he feels regarding partisanship.
"Democrats and Republicans are going to get along on Sunday night. They’re all going to watch the ACMs together and stuff’s going to start happening in this country. It’s going to change," he said at the time, adding, "Cats and dogs are going to make out."
Luke Bryan recently appeared alongside Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis.
While in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 28, 2022, as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour, Luke appeared on stage alongside Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a staunch conservative who has received criticism throughout his time in public office for his COVID-19 response, signing of the "Don't Say Gay" bill, and other political points. The two seemed to happily embrace and share smiles as they discussed the state's work to respond to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
Since Luke has never really taken a public political stance before, many considered his appearance alongside DeSantis an endorsement from the singer. This spurred Luke to post a statement to Twitter where he addressed his intentions behind appearing alongside the governor.
"I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal," he led off by saying.
"I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help."
Luke noted that he has "generally stayed out of politics" throughout his career, but it appears the online outcry forced him to speak up this time around.